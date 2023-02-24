Both charities have been awarded funding from the National Lottery’s Community Fund to help reduce loneliness and isolation amongst older people. In the face of an ever-growing waiting list of older people seeking support, they are now eagerly seeking volunteers to help, either as a volunteer ‘Befriender’ or as an Advocacy volunteer.

The four-year continuation project, named Close Encounters, aims to improve people’s access to community support through companionship, information, advice and advocacy services.

They are looking for people who can offer their time as either a Befriending Volunteer, or as a Volunteer Advocate, to help tackle the challenge of loneliness among our elderly and vulnerable population.

Lonely senior man looking at the window

In a joint statement the charities said: ‘We are delighted to have been awarded funding from The National Lottery to provide this service in Portsmouth, Gosport and the surrounding areas. Loneliness can negatively affect health and wellbeing, as much as smoking or obesity and puts a strain on local health services.

‘We are working to make a positive difference to older people’s wellbeing. However, with a growing waiting list of older people seeking support – many of whom live alone and have extremely limited social contact – we are now in urgent need of more volunteers. By offering just one hour a week on a regular, long-term basis, you could make a real difference. Please do get in touch if you can help.’

