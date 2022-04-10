Alabama Rot symptoms to watch for

It has been reported that five pooches have been killed by the disease in the UK so far this year.

Bristol Post reports that it includes dogs in Bristol and Devon, both in the south.

David Walker, from Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in Winchester, said: ‘Unfortunately, we find ourselves in the time of year when cases are most commonly identified.

‘It is understandably worrying for dog owners; however, I must stress this disease is still very rare.

‘We’re advising dog owners across the country to remain calm but vigilant and to seek advice from their local vets if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.’

But what are the symptoms to watch out for?

Here’s all you need to know:

What is Alabama Rot?

First identified in the 1980s in the U.S, but the first suspected cases in the UK were found around 2012.

It is believed that the disease could be caused by a parasite, although the cause remains unknown currently. It has been linked to dogs walking on muddy ground.

The disease can often be fatal for dogs.

What are the symptoms?

PDSA report that symptoms of Alabama Rot are as follows:

Skin ulcers/sores

- Most commonly on the leg, foot, nose or tongue

- Usually painful, red, raised and circular

- Sometimes have a dark or black centre

- Often surrounded by swelling and/or bruising

Limping or stiffness

Loss of appetite

Low energy

Vomiting/Diarrhoea (sometimes bloody)

Drinking/peeing more