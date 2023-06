Almost one in five of Portsmouth households with an unpaid carer have no private transport

At least one in five households with an unpaid carer in some of the most built-up parts of the country have no private transport. Picture: PA

The areas include large cities such as Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle, as well as some London boroughs where the figure is closer to one in three.

Nearly half a million households across England and Wales (486,341) fell into this category at the time of the 2021 census – the equivalent of 12% of all households lived in by at least one unpaid carer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Portsmouth, the figure was almost one in five - 18.6 per cent, or 2,294 households out of a total of 12,323.

Other local figures: Gosport (12.4 per cent, or 722 out of 5,821 households); Isle of Wight (11.1 per cent, 1,258 out of 11,357): Havant (10.0 per cent, 944 out of 9,143); Chichester (7.3 per cent, 611 out of 8,423); Fareham (7.1 per cent, 550 out of 7,731).

The findings come at the start of Carers Week – an annual UK-wide awareness campaign which aims to recognise the contribution made by the UK’s 5.7 million carers.

Helen Walker, chief executive of national campaigning charity Carers UK, which set up and leads Carers Week, said the statistics demonstrate the ‘huge challenges’ faced by many unpaid carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She called for more to be done to raise awareness of the financial, physical and mental health impacts.

In 24 local authorities in England, at least 20% of unpaid carer households at the time of the census had no access to a car or van and had someone identified as disabled or in bad or very bad health.

The top 12 were all in London, led by Islington (33.8% of all unpaid carer households, or 4,105), followed by Camden (32.6% or 3,852) and Westminster (32.3% or 3,491).

Outside London, areas above 20% included Liverpool at 23.6% (8,418 households), Hull at 22.0% (3,877), Manchester at 21.9% (6,735) and Newcastle at 21.8% (4,117).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a clear north-south split when it comes to the type of accommodation lived in by these households.

For households in terraced homes, the highest proportions are found in local authorities in northern England – while those for flats, apartments or maisonettes are mainly in the south.

Liverpool topped the list of areas with the highest proportion of unpaid carer households living in terraces without a private vehicle and with someone in bad health or disabled (11.6%), followed by Hull (11.2%), Burnley (9.7%) and Knowsley (9.2%).

By contrast, Westminster (29.6%), Camden (29.2%), Islington (28.3%) and Tower Hamlets (25.6%) headed the equivalent list for households in flats or apartments, with the entire top 15 being in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Walker said there is more Government, employers and society can do to support unpaid carers.

She said: ‘Looking after a disabled, ill or older relative or friend unpaid can be rewarding, but it’s clear to see how many families face huge challenges; lack of transport, difficulties with housing, barriers to juggling work and care, poorer health and wellbeing and a negative impact on their finances.

‘The shortage of care, lack of breaks and low carers’ benefits has left many feeling exhausted and at the end of their tether. Unpaid carers deserve better.’

She called for a ‘step change in the way that Government and society supports and recognises carers’, but added that employers can look at supporting employees who are juggling work and care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Society can also help by ensuring family and friends are alerted to information, advice and support ‘which might make all the difference to someone we care about who is providing unpaid care’.

An unpaid carer is defined by the census as someone who looks after or supports anyone with a long-term physical or mental health conditions, illness or problems related to old age.

The help can be provided outside of the carer’s household, meaning some carers could be looking after someone in another household while also living with a person who is disabled or in bad health.

Press Association news agency analysis also found there were 16,784 unpaid carer households in England and Wales living in caravans or other kinds of mobile or temporary homes at the time of the census.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runnymede in Surrey was the local authority with the highest proportion, at 3.2% of all unpaid carer households, followed by Castle Point in Essex (2.8%), Mole Valley in Surrey (2.3%) and Wyre Forest in Worcestershire (2.1%).

Carers UK’s own polling found almost three-quarters (73%) of people in the UK who are providing, or have provided, unpaid care in their lifetime have not identified themselves as a carer. The organisation said this equates to around 19 million people.

The YouGov polling of 4,374 adults in April also suggested 31% of people in the UK with experience of providing care have seen their health and wellbeing suffer.

Carers Week is also supported by charities including Age UK, Carers Trust, Motor Neurone Disease Association, Oxfam, Rethink Mental Illness and The Lewy Body Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: ‘Unpaid carers play a vital role in our communities, and we all owe them a debt of gratitude.

‘We’ve earmarked £327 million through our Better Care Fund this year to support local authorities with health and care services, including providing carers with advice, support and short breaks and respite services.