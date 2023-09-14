‘Amazing’ new garden opens at QA Hospital to boost patients’ recovery and wellbeing

From left - Penny Emerit, Melloney Poole, Trevor Furse (architect) and Mike Homer-Ward

Designed with the support of patients and staff who recognise the value of accessing fresh air close to where they are being treated, the garden will offer a place to rest, recover and rehabilitate.

Trevor Jacobs, an inpatient at QA Hospital for over a year, said the garden is already proving popular with patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the official opening, Trevor – accompanied by his wife Mary – shared a poem that he had written about the incredible care he has received and the impact the garden will have by bringing patients together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One section of the Lotus garden showing different levels

He enthused: “This facility is just amazing, and it feels so good to sit out here. I cannot thank the team enough for the help and support they have given me and my family.”

Using green spaces to support the health and wellbeing of staff, patients and visitors isn’t new to the QA Hospital site with a number of gardens already open including Sarah’s Garden for patients receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy, as well as the Garden for Life which is open to all.

However, what makes the Lotus Garden special is that it has been designed to incorporate different surfaces and inclines including steps, ramps, and rails to support patients receiving therapy outdoors in an area that feels calm and relaxing rather than clinical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are accessible flower beds at a variety of heights to support patients interested in growing plants, and even a greenhouse.

Mike Homer-Ward, Consultant in Rehabilitation Medicine, said: “When you come into hospital you expect to be seen and treated quickly before returning home; however, for many of our patients requiring rehabilitation, this isn’t always possible.

"We try hard to normalise life for our long-term patients and having access to a garden is an important part of that for their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Mr Homer-Ward, a consultant for over 20 years, added: “This garden is a credit to our current and future patients. The way it can be used not only for therapy, but to simply get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air, is fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the Lotus opening, a plaque was unveiled by Penny Emerit (Chief Executive) and Melloney Poole (Chair) who both thanked the generous contributions by local companies that supported the garden as well as the teams who came together to make it a reality.

The CEO said, “This garden is a fantastic example of where our teams have really thought about what makes a difference to the lives of our patients, their families, and our staff.