Bedhampton patient and Queen Alexandra surgeon host summer fair in bid to start bowel cancer charity

IN A bid to start a new charity to research cancer treatments, a patient and a surgeon are hosting a summer fair.

Lorraine Till from Bedhampton and Queen Alexandra consultant surgeon Jim Khan are starting the Portsmouth Bowel Cancer charity and need to raise £5,000 to register officially.

Lorraine, 61, had bowel cancer five years ago and has been fundraising for the hospital in Cosham ever since.

She said: ‘The hospital were great throughout my treatment and I wanted to fundraise for them and help people with the same diagnosis in the future.’

The pair are hosting the summer fair at the Church of the Resurrection in Drayton tomorrow (September 14) between 11am and 4pm.