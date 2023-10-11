Over 72,000 journeys have been made since the Beryl scheme was launched in Portsmouth, Southampton and the Isle of Wight

Run by operator Beryl, alongside Solent Transport and its partner local authorities, the scheme has generated over 72,000 journeys across nearly 186,000 km in its first year - more than four and a half trips around the Earth.

Feedback from users reveals that almost 15,000 of these journeys have directly replaced private car, van or taxi journeys - saving over five tonnes of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, funded by the Solent Future Transport Zone, was expanded earlier this summer and now offers more than 800 rental bikes and e-bikes at approximately 285 locations across Portsmouth, Southampton and the Isle of Wight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beryl also operates a DfT-sanctioned rental e-scooter trial on the Isle of Wight, which launched in November 2020 and has generated nearly 145,000 journeys across 454,000 km.

To help make the scheme even more accessible, Beryl are currently running a special promotion offering students 25% off all Minute Bundles or Rider Passes. Students just need to create an account with their university or college email address then complete an online form to receive their own personal discount code.

Phil Ellis, Beryl CEO and co-founder, said: “We deliver shared sustainable transport schemes in towns and cities to help boost access to cycling and encourage more people out of their cars for short journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By doing this we help contribute towards cutting urban traffic congestion, improving air quality and getting more people active, which is scientifically proven to improve both mental and physical health.

“The numbers show that our Solent schemes have been successful in this regard and we look forward to working with our local authority partners to build upon a successful first year.”

Cllr Phil Jordan, Deputy Chair of Solent Transport’s Joint Committee, added: “The Isle of Wight Council, Portsmouth City Council and Southampton City Council are united in their vision for delivering a regional bike share scheme that offers a more cost effective and coordinated approach to transforming public transport as part of the DfT funded, Solent Future Transport Zone.

“Beryl Bikes by Breeze are proving a popular and welcome addition to the region and I am enthusiastic about expanding the current area of operation to ensure sustainable transport becomes a viable option for more of our residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A well utilised bike share scheme, that can be accessed from our Breeze transport app, is an important element in our aspiration to improve transport connectivity.”

Riders can hire a bike through the Beryl app and Breeze, the new transport super-app developed by Solent Transport, that also lets you hire rental e-scooters and purchase bus and train tickets.

Both the Beryl and Breeze apps are available for download on the App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android users. Once registered, you can use the apps to pick up and drop off bikes at secure parking places.

Beryl schemes also run in Norwich, Watford, Hereford, Bournemouth, Hackney, Greater Manchester, Cornwall, Westminster, Brighton, West Midlands and, most recently, Leeds.

For more info, visit beryl.cc/where-you-can-hire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Established in 2007, Solent Transport is an apolitical partnership between the councils of the Isle of Wight, Hampshire County, Portsmouth and Southampton.