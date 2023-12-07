Bluebird Care Gosport staff wins Homecare Worker of the Year title in regional awards

Nicola Roberts of Bluebird Care Gosport, with her trophy for winning Homecare Worker of the Year title at the Southeast Great British Care Awards (GBCAs)

Nicola Roberts, from Bluebird Care Gosport, took the Homecare Worker of the Year title at the Southeast Great British Care Awards (GBCAs), while her employer was also given a High Commendation for the Homecare Team of the Year award.

The ceremony, held in Brighton, brought together industry leaders, professionals, and outstanding teams to celebrate and acknowledge excellence in the care sector.

The judges were particularly impressed with the proactive, positive approach taken by the Gosport team, as well as Nicola’s “kindness, warmth, and professionalism” that make her “a true inspiration”. Nicola’s colleagues equally praised her for being “a mentor to other team members”.

In addition to the team's recognition, Kat Thomas, Director of Bluebird Care Gosport and Bluebird Care Worthing, was nominated for the coveted Homecare Businesswoman of the Year award at the Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards.

Nicola said: “I am so flattered to have been selected as winner, but I’m even more proud of my team for being highly commended. We are a collective group of 30 people all sharing the same vision and creating an environment of excellence. Bluebird Care Gosport as a family strive to be the best version of ourselves and to bring the same out of our colleagues.”