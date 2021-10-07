A consultant analysing a mammogram.

It is more important than ever for women to make sure that they attend their breast screenings.

The latest available NHS digital figures show that 69 per cent of eligible Portsmouth women attended their routine breast screenings between April 2019 and March 2020.

This means that roughly 6,106 Portsmouth women did not attend their checks.

There are many places in Portsmouth to go for a breast screening, whether that be via the NHS or a private clinic.

Here is where you can go for a check up in Portsmouth and how the screening works:

How does a breast screening work?

During a breast screening, you will have four breast x-rays called mammograms.

There will be two x-rays per breast and the process will be carried out by a specialist called a mammographer.

The mammogram will only take a few minutes and the whole appointment should take around 30 minutes.

Before the process begins, the mammographer will check your details and ask if you have had any problems regarding your breasts.

The screening is usually done by one or two female mammographers and you can ask them about any questions that you may have.

For the mammogram, you will have to be undressed from the waist upwards and you may be given a gown to put on.

After the x-rays, you will then be sent your results in the post.

If you are aged between 50-53, you will be contacted via your GP for an appointment.

If you are younger and experiencing problems you may be referred via your GP.

In private cases, you will need a consultation for the breast screening.

Where to get a breast screening in the Portsmouth area:

Breast services, Queen Alexandra Hospital

Breast services can be found in Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The screening units do not offer drop-in screenings on request.

Breast screening for women ages 50-70 is by appointment only at the clinic and invitations for screenings are sent automatically to women up until their 71st birthday.

This is an NHS screening service and women with breast symptoms should contact their GP.

The contact number for Breast Services at Queen Alexandra Hospital is 023 9228 6336.

Lake Road Practice

Lake Road Practice, on Nuffield Place in Portsmouth, offer the National Breast Screening Programme.

Portsmouth Screening Office has a screening population of around 72,000 women.

The service covers those who live from Petersfield to the north, Emsworth to the east, Locks Heath to the west and southerly to the coast.

Lake Road Practice provides NHS services.

Those who use Lake Road Practice as their GP surgery and under the age of 50 can contact the surgery on 02392 009 117 if they have any concerns or to schedule an appointment.

Those who are aged 53 and over should have received a letter from the practice about a screening.

Mobile Units

There are two NHS mobile units that offer the breast screening service.

They can be found at ASDA in Fratton or Sainsbury's in Farlington.

This is by GP referral only and if you need to rearrange your appointment, phone 023 9222 2112.

Breast screening is now being extended to those between 47-49 but those aged 50-53 should expect an invitation for a screening via their GP.

Through the NHS, women will be invited to a breast screening every three years.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital

If you are concerned over a lump in your breast or changes to your breast, the Spire Portsmouth Hospital offer a same day investigation with results in two hours.

This is a private service and prices start from £350.

The screening will be led by fully qualified breast surgeons and the clinic is accessible to everyone, with or without a GP referral.

They also offer double and triple assessment packages including an ultrasound and biopsy.

To see what packages are available, please see the Spire Portsmouth Hospital website.

You can also contact the clinic on 02392 456 010 and they can be found on Bartons Road in Havant.

Genesis Care

Genesis Care is a private clinic which offers breast screenings and they have many knowledgeable breast specialists.

They can also be found in the Spire Portsmouth Hospital on Bartons Road in Havant.

They provide cancer care from diagnosis to radiotherapy.

To find out more information or to make an enquiry, please see their website.

Nuffield Health Wessex Hospital

Nuffield Health have been treating women in Hampshire for over 30 years.

They offer a mammogram service to find women with breast cancer so early treatment can be offered.

Nuffield Health is based on Winchester Road, Chandler's Ford.

This is a bespoke clinic inside the hospital and if you wish to seek more information on the service, contact Nuffield Health on 023 8098 4978 or fill in the form which you can find on their website.

For more information on breast cancer, please see the NHS website.

