Cadbury is urgently recalling these chocolate products over fears they could be a health risk

A CONFECTIONERY company is recalling chocolate over fears it may pose a health risk.

Cadbury’s have issued an urgent recall on its Dairy Milk Little Robins products.

Cadbury is recalling chocolate products. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The chocolate giant’s parent company Mondelez UK say that some packs contain almonds (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label.

READ MORE: Fareham grandad becomes instant millionaire after National Lottery scratchcard win

The company have said that product has been incorrectly packed with Cadbury Dairy Milk Little Robins Daim Chocolate. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

No other Mondelez UK products are known to be affected.

Cadbury is recalling Dairy Milk Little Robins. Picture: Cadbury

READ MORE: This is where a new Greggs bakery could open in Portsmouth

The affected product is the Dairy Milk Little Robins, 93 g pack size with the batch code CIS3092812 and CIS3092822 and best before date of March 31, 2020.

If you have bought this product and have an allergy to nuts, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or contact the Mondelez consumer care line on 0800 818181.