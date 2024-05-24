Care professional from Chichester hits new heights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Care Professional at local home care company, Home Instead Chichester, is celebrating her recent achievement of abseiling at a height of 100 metres in support of Parkinson's UK.

Ellena Demetriou has worked at Home Instead for three years having changed direction from working in Education, supporting SEN teenagers. After turning 60 in March, Ellena decided to take her zest for life to new heights by abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth at the start of May.

Ellena took on the challenge in support of Parkinson’s UK, a charity close to her heart after losing one of her aunties to Parkinsons as well as caring for clients with the disease. She has so far raised an amazing £1270 for the charity.

She commented: “Unfortunately I’ve had to face a lot of personal heartache having lost my brother five years ago when he was only 58. Sadly, my parents also passed away 28 days apart in 2021 and then we lost my auntie last November to Parkinsons. Another of my aunties battles with the disease on a daily basis”.

Ellena added: “These sad times have really put my own life into perspective and when I turned 60, I decided to make a list of challenges I want to take on, with the abseil being a good starting point! It was of course very scary, standing on a 2ft ledge prior to abseiling down what is the tallest structural building in the UK, but I felt proud of my achievement. Doing it in support of Parkinson’s UK was also really special”.

Ellena concluded: “It’s important to give back, I think that’s why I enjoy working for Home Instead so much as I know I make a difference to my client’s lives whilst at the same time, they enrich mine.

Simon McGee, Owner of Home Instead Chichester added: “The team here at Home Instead are really proud of Ellena and her achievements. She puts her all into everything she sets out to do, whether that’s in her role as a care professional or outside of work taking on challenges. Her zest for life is inspiring!”.

Ellena, who is known as a ‘Pocket Rocket’ due to her 4ft 11 stature, is keen to get planning her next challenge and has set her sights on a skydive.

If you would like to show your support for Ellena’s abseil and Parkinsons UK, visit her Just Giving page here.