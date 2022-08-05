Care views needed as CQC keen to hear from deaf and hard of hearing people

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is particularly keen to hear from deaf and hard of hearing people about their experiences and has teamed up with Disability Rights UK to help make this easier.

It has recently launched SignLive on its website, where people can provide feedback in BSL. People can also get in touch using the RelayUK app, for those preferring to communicate by text.

It is essential for people to share their experiences of healthcare provision to inform CQC’s monitoring of local services and to ensure people are receiving safe and effective treatment.

Kate Terroni, CQC’s chief inspector of adult social care, said: ‘We are committed to addressing health inequalities and reducing barriers to care.

‘The lived experience of people who are deaf and hard of hearing, and the wider community, is significant in understanding how care for them can be improved. We want to learn from their experience and drive these improvements and ensure people received good, safe care’

Michael Paul, head of advice and information at Disability Rights UK, said: ‘We have a long and successful relationship with the Care Quality Commission in encouraging disabled people to share their experiences of care services they use. We’re really happy to again work together to reach more disabled people, and ultimately improve care services for disabled people and everyone else.’

People can give feedback on their own experiences of care, or those of someone they care for, at cqc.org.uk/contact-us/general-enquiries/get-help-contacting-us-if-youre-deaf-or-hard-hearing.