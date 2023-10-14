Hayley Harris, front centre, with The Fernes residents

Hayley Harris, who works at The Fernes in Samuel Mortimer Road, now progresses through the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 252 care homes and private hospitals across the country.

Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Almost 4,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK.

Hayley said: “I am over the moon to have been crowned divisional winner for the south.

"It goes to show that hard work really does pay off. It’s my absolute pleasure to be working here at The Fernes and I will continue to give the home and its residents my very best.”

General Manager Cassie Munnoch said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home was supporting Hayley. We are so proud of her.

"Hayley is always keen to learn and has taken on a lot of extra training courses to widen her knowledge to benefit our home and our residents.

"Hayley is a valued member of the team here at The Fernes and a huge asset to Barchester.”

Barchester Healthcare supports over 12,000 residents across 252 homes and hospitals for short breaks to long term stays.