As part of the Project Choice internship scheme, seven trainees started work in placements across Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, in departments including pathology, the discharge lounge, catering, clinical coding and portering.

The project, run by Health Education England, is designed to help develop a path into the world of work for youngsters aged between 16 to 24 who have learning disabilities, difficulties and/or Autism.

Celebrating at graduation. Picture: Morten Watkins/PHU University NH

Nathan Franklin, who took part in placements within portering and the discharge lounge, is now starting in a job at PHU as a ward assistant in the Emergency Department.

He said: ‘I was really excited for this opportunity. I like to talk to the patients because I am sociable and make sure they are ok.

‘I was over the moon to get a job because I have been in hospital many times because I was very poorly and I wanted to give something back.’

Dad Nigel said: ‘Nathan has grown in confidence so much through this internship and we are so thankful to the team and his mentors for their support.’

Lucas at his graduation. Picture: Morten Watkins/PHU University NH

Nathan’s mentor Maria Sabadera, who is the unit manager for the Discharge Unit and Clinical Site in the Operations Centre, added: ‘Patients love [Nathan] and what I enjoyed is when we developed and supported his skills so he will be ready for his job.’

Tristan King, who worked in portering and library services, said: ‘I have really enjoyed my time here and I have learnt so much.’

Pathology intern Lucas added: ‘It was very enjoyable and I have had a lot of fun in my placement.’

Eddie with family members. Picture: Morten Watkins/PHU University NH

The interns received certificates and trophies from chairman Melloney Poole, who said: ‘I am so delighted that our first cohort of interns have graduated and I want to thank them for their dedication and hard work.

‘It has been a rich learning experience for our interns, and our teams, and we are excited to follow their journeys.’

Project Choice area manager Jo Cannings said: ‘PHU have enabled Project Choice to work closely with a variety of departments and mentors to support young people to gain valuable skills and experiences as a stepping stone to employment.’

Tristan.