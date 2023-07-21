Chief Executive appointed for new NHS Trust serving Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

Ron Shields

Ron Shields will be in charge of the Trust which aims to provide a more joined up and consistent range of services across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from next April.

The new organisation will encompass all the services of Solent NHS Trust and Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, the community, mental health and learning disability services of Isle of Wight NHS Trust, and the community child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) in Hampshire, which are currently provided by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Shields has considerable leadership experience spanning over 23 years in successful NHS CEO roles in community, mental health and acute hospital organisations.

He boasts an excellent track record in leading sustainable transformation and integration of services to improve patient outcomes.

Currently Chief Executive of Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, he will take up the role when the new Trust is formed next year.

“I am really excited with this opportunity to lead a new integrated healthcare organisation for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The strengths of the services in all four organisations is a fabulous foundation from which to build, in partnership, the very best approaches to health and care in all of the communities we serve.”

Ron will join Lynne Hunt, who was recently appointed as chair for the new Trust, and non-executive directors drawn from the current NHS organisations involved, on the board of the new organisation.

Ms Hunt said: “We have a unique opportunity to bring together our wonderful staff, patients, carers and local communities to create something that is greater than the sum of our separate parts.”

Mike Watts, chair of Solent NHS Trust, added: "We welcome the appointment of Ron and look forward to working with him, and colleagues from across Hampshire and Isle of Wight, as we continue to bring together community, mental health and learning disability services for the benefit of people in our communities and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The creation of a new Trust realises our core belief that everyone deserves easy access to high-quality health and care services which support their health and independence, no matter who they are or where they live."

Community, mental health and learning disability services in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are currently provided by four different NHS organisations.

An independent review in 2022 found that by bringing services together under a single NHS Trust, people could have fairer access, a better experience and improved outcomes.