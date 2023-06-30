Children’s drawing competition to help QA Hospital celebrate the NHS’ 75th birthday

Phoebe Rimmer with her NHS 75 drawing

The competition is open to both young patients at the hospital and local children aged up to 14 years old living in Portsmouth or South East Hampshire.

The winning artwork will be displayed in the corridors of the hospital and winners will receive book tokens.

Liz Rix, the chief nurse at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: ‘The drawings could feature the iconic colourful QA Hospital building, or staff, or the Portsmouth area or simply a picture of what a child loves about their NHS.

‘We can’t wait to see the pictures the youngsters create and find out what they love about their local health services and the people who work in them.’

Next Wednesday, July 5, marks 75 years of the National Health Service. When it was founded in 1948, the NHS was the first universal health system to be available to all, free at the point of delivery. Today, the NHS treats over a million people a day in England.

There are two categories in the drawing competition – Under 8 and 8-14.

The drawing should be on a single piece of A4 paper and can be sent to [email protected] with the child’s name, age and consent from parent, as well as contact details. Simply scan the picture or take a photo of it on your phone. Entrants should keep their original drawing.