A hospital ward. Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Cancer Research UK said national figures show improvements in cancer survival, yet also highlight disparity across England. The charity said surviving cancer should not vary depending on where patients live.

NHS figures show 77.5 per cent of people diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the former NHS Portsmouth CCG in 2020 survived the first year. This is down slightly from 77.6 per cent in 2019.

However, it was up from 76 per cent a decade prior in 2010.

Across England, the survival rate of colorectal cancer patients one year on from diagnosis has increased from 77.9 per cent in 2010 to 80.5 per cent in 2020. In 2019 it was 80.3 per cent.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK chief executive, said despite the data showing improvements in cancer survival in England, there is still ‘unacceptable’ disparity across England.

She said: ‘Our chances of surviving cancer should not vary depending on where we live.’

The survival rate for all cancer patients one year on from diagnosis reached 74.6 per cent in 2020 – up from 68.7 per cent a decade prior. In Portsmouth it has increased from 67.8 per cent in 2010 to 72.8 per cent in 2020.

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS national cancer director, said it is ‘fantastic’ that cancer survival rates have been rising steadily.

‘The NHS is pulling out all the stops so we can boost that even further,’ she added. ‘So, as ever people should come forward for checks if they have concerns – the NHS is here for you.’

The data also shows the one-year survival rate for women with breast cancer in Portsmouth increased from 95 per cent in 2010 to 97.5 per cent in 2020.

Lung cancer patients' survival rate was 42.3 per cent in 2020, up from 33.6 per cent a decade prior.

Health minister Helen Whately said: ‘These figures are highly encouraging and support those released earlier this year which show improved survival rates across almost all types of cancer. They are evidence of the great strides being made by the NHS, scientists and our incredible cancer charities.’