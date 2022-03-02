Common symptoms of 8 STIs as Portsmouth named a hotspot for chlamydia

STI test. Picture: SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images

The city has the 10th highest rate of the sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the country, new figures show.

Residents are being urged to get tested regularly.

But are there any symptoms you should be watching out for?

Here’s what the NHS website says:

Chlamydia

The NHS says most people with chlamydia do not notice any symptoms and do not know they have it.

If you do develop symptoms, you may experience:

pain when peeing

unusual discharge from the vagina, penis or bottom

in women, pain in the tummy, bleeding after sex and bleeding between periods

in men, pain and swelling in the testicles

If you think you're at risk of having a sexually transmitted infection (STI) or have any symptoms of chlamydia, visit a GP, community contraceptive service or local genitourinary medicine (GUM) clinic to get tested.

Gonorrhoea

In women, symptoms of gonorrhoea can include:

- an unusual vaginal discharge, which may be thin or watery and green or yellow in colour

- pain or a burning sensation when passing urine

- pain or tenderness in the lower abdominal area – this is less common

- bleeding between periods, heavier periods and bleeding after sex – this is less common

In men, symptoms of gonorrhoea can include:

- an unusual discharge from the tip of the penis, which may be white, yellow or green

- pain or a burning sensation when urinating

- inflammation (swelling) of the foreskin

- pain or tenderness in the testicles – this is rare

Trichomoniasis

Symptoms of trichomoniasis usually develop within a month of infection.

But up to half of all people will not develop any symptoms (though they can still pass the infection on to others).

Trichomoniasis in women can cause:

- abnormal vaginal discharge that may be thick, thin or frothy and yellow-green in colour

- producing more discharge than normal, which may also have an unpleasant fishy smell

- soreness, swelling and itching around the vagina – sometimes the inner thighs also become itchy

- pain or discomfort when passing urine or having sex

Trichomoniasis in men can cause:

- pain when peeing or during ejaculation

- needing to pee more frequently than usual

- thin, white discharge from the penis

- soreness, swelling and redness around the head of the penis or foreskin

Genital Warts

- 1 or more painless growths or lumps around your vagina, penis or anus

- itching or bleeding from your genitals or anus

- a change to your normal flow of pee (for example, it's begun to flow sideways) that does not go away

- a sexual partner who has genital warts, even if you do not have symptoms

These symptoms mean you may have genital warts. Go to a sexual health clinic to be checked.

Genital herpes

- small blisters that burst to leave red, open sores around your genitals, anus, thighs or bottom

- tingling, burning or itching around your genitals

- pain when you pee

- in women, vaginal discharge that's not usual for you

- These can be symptoms of genital herpes.

Pubic lice

Symptoms are the same for men and women, and include:

- itching in the affected areas, especially at night

- inflammation and irritation caused by scratching

- black powder in your underwear

- blue spots or small spots of blood on your skin, such as on your thighs or lower abdomen (caused by lice bites)

Scabies

The symptoms of scabies are:

- intense itching, especially at night

- a raised rash or spots

The spots may look red. They are more difficult to see on dark skin, but you should be able to feel them.

Syphilis

Symptoms can include:

- small, painless sores or ulcers that typically appear on the penis, vagina, or around the anus, but can occur in other places such as the mouth

- a blotchy red rash that often affects the palms of the hands or soles of the feet

- small skin growths (similar to genital warts) that may develop on the vulva in women or around the bottom (anus) in both men and women

- white patches in the mouth

- tiredness, headaches, joint pains, a high temperature (fever) and swollen glands in your neck, groin or armpits

