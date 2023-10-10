Community Foundation grants showcase ‘fabulous diversity of the work going on in all corners of our region’

Team Solent Sharks, the only Wheelchair rugby club in Hampshire

Grants of between £500 and £2,500 have been awarded to community organisations by HIWCF, who work with business, philanthropists and other bodies to support charities, community groups, and non-profits.The Hampshire Playing Fields Fund aims to support, promote, and engage communities with games, sports, and physical activity. From walking and yoga to boxing, football and yachting, this year’s funding is supporting people from a range of ages and backgrounds, with 12 projects spread across the county.Among them are Team Solent Sharks, the only Wheelchair rugby club in Hampshire, offering training and competitions for anyone aged 12 and above who is physically disabled.

They enter teams into Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby’s Premiership, League 1 & League 2 (in the Paralympic discipline) as well as the new Wheelchair Rugby 5s for those who are a little less disabled.Sharks official Vincent Barton said: “Whether you have a missing foot or have cerebral palsy you will be welcomed by the Sharks.

"You can of course just come along to training just for the fun and keep fit.

"We are very grateful to the HIWCF Hampshire Playing Fields fund for making these sessions possible.”SparkCommunity Space is a Portsmouth-based charity, working to offer those who have been left out or left behind, a place to belong and feel part of a community.

Supporting those who may have experienced disadvantage through long-term illness, redundancy, or lack of skills or qualifications, the charity has used its £2,500 funding to runphysical activity classes such as yoga, mindfulness, armchair movement, and funky fitness.

Classes are run on a ‘pay what you can afford’ basis to ensure they’re accessible to anyone in the community.Rebecca Simmons, from Spark Community Space, said: “This funding means we can help people move, feel great, and put a spark back into their lives. It is simply fantastic to have the support of the HIWCF.”Jacqui Scott, CEO of HIWCF, commented: “I am constantly impressed and humbled by the incredible work undertaken by passionate and motivated people helping our communities to flourish.

"This raft of grants shows the fabulous diversity of the work going on in all the corners of our region, reaching an equally fabulous diversity of people.