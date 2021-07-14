A total of 1,014 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Wednesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 957 on Tuesday, 912 on Monday, 726 on Sunday, 766 on Saturday, 704 on Friday, 626 on Thursday, 629 on Wednesday and 668 on Tuesday.

A total of 42,302 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 14.

READ NEXT: See our latest report on Queen Alexandra Hospital Covid patients

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of coronavirus cases in Portsmouth and Hampshire have been confirmed. Picture: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

Data released on July 14 shows nationally there were 49 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,530 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth and Hampshire

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 14.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Covid-19 testing site in Civic Centre Road, Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (061020-4968)

Portsmouth

Total cases: 16,342

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,604.3

A health worker places tubes in a fridge at the new COVID-19 test centre. Picture: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Gosport

Total cases: 4,328

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,101.5

The Covid-19 testing site at Lysses car park in Fareham, on Thursday, October 15. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Havant

Total cases: 7,821

New cases: 61

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,196.3

Fareham

Total cases: 5,936

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,107

East Hampshire

Total cases: 5,616

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,591.7

Winchester

Total cases: 5,848

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,683.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 9,641

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,534

Eastleigh

Total cases: 7,099

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,314.3

READ NEXT: Test and trace service is missing its target in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Hart

Total cases: 5,067

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,219.8

New Forest

Total cases: 7,212

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,004.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 8,546

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,033.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 6,535

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,179.9

Southampton

Total cases: 17,681

New cases: 168

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,993.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 7,184

New cases: 20

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,067.3

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this story on portsmouth.co.uk. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to portsmouth.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit our Subscription page now to sign up.