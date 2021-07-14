1,014 new Covid cases confirmed on July 14 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,014 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Wednesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 957 on Tuesday, 912 on Monday, 726 on Sunday, 766 on Saturday, 704 on Friday, 626 on Thursday, 629 on Wednesday and 668 on Tuesday.
A total of 42,302 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 14.
Data released on July 14 shows nationally there were 49 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,530 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 14.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 16,342
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,604.3
Gosport
Total cases: 4,328
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,101.5
Havant
Total cases: 7,821
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,196.3
Fareham
Total cases: 5,936
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,107
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,616
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,591.7
Winchester
Total cases: 5,848
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,683.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 9,641
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,534
Eastleigh
Total cases: 7,099
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,314.3
Hart
Total cases: 5,067
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,219.8
New Forest
Total cases: 7,212
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,004.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,546
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,033.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 6,535
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,179.9
Southampton
Total cases: 17,681
New cases: 168
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,993.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,184
New cases: 20
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,067.3
