A general view of the entrance to the lateral flow testing centre February 22, 2021 in Portsmouth. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

12 areas where Covid cases are currently the lowest in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island

The latest government figures have revealed the areas in the Portsmouth area where cases of coronavirus are currently the lowest.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 5:04 pm

It breaks our region down into postcode areas – such as West Leigh and South Hayling.

The figures cover the seven days to February 20.

MORE: Biggest hotspots for Covid cases in Hampshire | Latest infection rates across Hampshire

It comes as covid restrictions have been eased following the omnicron wave at the end of 2021/ start of 2022.

We have included the X areas where the rate of Covid cases per 100,000 are the lowest.

They are listed from highest to lowest.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1. Key

Key explaining what the colours on the map mean.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Gosport Town

There was a Covid rate of 394.9 cases per 100,000 in Gosport Town in the seven days to February 20. Cases fell by 11.1 per cent compared to the week before.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Elson

There was a Covid rate of 390.5 cases per 100,000 in Elson in the seven days to February 20. Cases fell by 51.7 per cent compared to the week before.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Hayling Eastoke

There was a Covid rate of 385.2 cases per 100,000 in Hayling Eastoke in the seven days to February 20. Cases fell by 27.3 per cent compared to the week before.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
PortsmouthHavantWaterloovilleGosportFareham
Next Page
Page 1 of 4