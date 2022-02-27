It breaks our region down into postcode areas – such as West Leigh and South Hayling.

The figures cover the seven days to February 20.

It comes as covid restrictions have been eased following the omnicron wave at the end of 2021/ start of 2022.

We have included the X areas where the rate of Covid cases per 100,000 are the lowest.

They are listed from highest to lowest.

Key Key explaining what the colours on the map mean.

Gosport Town There was a Covid rate of 394.9 cases per 100,000 in Gosport Town in the seven days to February 20. Cases fell by 11.1 per cent compared to the week before.

Elson There was a Covid rate of 390.5 cases per 100,000 in Elson in the seven days to February 20. Cases fell by 51.7 per cent compared to the week before.

Hayling Eastoke There was a Covid rate of 385.2 cases per 100,000 in Hayling Eastoke in the seven days to February 20. Cases fell by 27.3 per cent compared to the week before.