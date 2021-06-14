121 Covid cases confirmed on June 14 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 121 cases reported on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 126 on Sunday, 101 on Saturday, 139 on Friday, 135 on Thursday, 84 on Wednesday and 85 on Tuesday last week.
A total of 7,742 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 14.
Data released on June 14 shows nationally there were three deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,907 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 14.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,608
New cases: 14
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,797.4
Gosport
Total cases: 3,933
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,635.9
Havant
Total cases: 7,182
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,690.1
Fareham
Total cases: 5,325
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,581.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,984
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,075
Winchester
Total cases: 5,026
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,025.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,416
New cases: 14
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,766.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,958
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,460.1
Hart
Total cases: 4,529
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,665.6
New Forest
Total cases: 6,288
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,491.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,965
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,419.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,553
New cases: 14
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,401.6
Southampton
Total cases: 15,262
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,043.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,885
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,856.4
