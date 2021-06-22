175 Covid cases confirmed on June 22 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 175 cases reported on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 160 on Monday, 173 on Sunday, 167 on Saturday, 168 on Friday, 242 on Thursday and 157 on Wednesday of last week.
A total of 11,625 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 22.
Data released on June 22 shows nationally there were 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,008 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 22.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,862
New cases: 24
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,915.6
Gosport
Total cases: 3,960
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,667.7
Havant
Total cases: 7,230
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,728.1
Fareham
Total cases: 5,386
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,633.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,034
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,115.8
Winchester
Total cases: 5,090
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,076.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,526
New cases: 12
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,828.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,032
New cases: 14
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,515.5
Hart
Total cases: 4,593
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,731.5
New Forest
Total cases: 6,364
New cases: 12
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,533.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,022
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,480
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,662
New cases: 20
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,488
Southampton
Total cases: 15,587
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,172.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,911
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,874.8
