There were 37 more Covid cases reported on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 58 on Tuesday, 58 on Monday, 34 on Sunday, 45 on Saturday, 51 on Friday and 46 on Thursday.

A total of 2,284 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on May 12.

Data released on May 12 shows nationally there were 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,640 since the start of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 testing site at Lysses car park in Fareham, on Thursday, October 15. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

The latest figures come after the latest stage of lockdown easing came on Monday, April 12 - with pubs, non-essential shops and restaurants opening.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of Wednesday, May 12.

A health worker places tubes in a fridge at the new COVID-19 test centre. Picture: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 14,327

New cases: 4

Latest number of coronavirus cases in Portsmouth and Hampshire have been confirmed. Picture: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,666.7

Gosport

Total cases: 3,887

New cases: 2

Covid-19 testing site in Civic Centre Road, Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (061020-4968)

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,581.7

Havant

Total cases: 7,102

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,626.7

Fareham

Total cases: 5,275

New cases: 3

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,538.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 4,900

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,006.3

Winchester

Total cases: 4,961

New cases: 1

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,973.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 8,260

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,677.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 5,888

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,407.7

Hart

Total cases: 4,383

New cases: 6

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,515.2

New Forest

Total cases: 6,218

New cases: 1

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,452.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 7,766

New cases: 5

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,209.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 5,431

New cases: 3

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,304.9

Southampton

Total cases: 14,936

New cases: 6

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,914.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 6,824

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,813.4

