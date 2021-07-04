516 new Covid cases confirmed on July 4 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
516 new case numbers have been confirmed in Hampshire on Sunday– in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. Compared to 462 on Saturday.
A total of 24,248 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 4.
Data released on July 4 shows nationally there were 15 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,222 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 4.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 15,521
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,222.3
Gosport
Total cases: 4,081
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,810.3
Havant
Total cases: 7,456
New cases: 23
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,907.1
Fareham
Total cases: 5,591
New cases: 22
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,810.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,240
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,284.3
Winchester
Total cases: 5,368
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,299.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,951
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,069
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,319
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,771.5
Hart
Total cases: 4,777
New cases: 15
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,921
New Forest
Total cases: 6,675
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,706.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,236
New cases: 16
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,706.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,953
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,718.6
Southampton
Total cases: 16,395
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,492.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,983
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,925.5
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.