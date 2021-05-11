58 Covid cases confirmed on May 10 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were X more Covid cases reported on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 58 on Monday, 34 on Sunday, 45 on Saturday, 51 on Friday and 46 on Thursday.
A total of 2,357 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on May 10.
Data released on May 10 shows nationally there were four deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,609 since the start of the pandemic.
The latest figures come after the latest stage of lockdown easing came on Monday, April 12 - with pubs, non-essential shops and restaurants opening.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of Monday, May 10.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,319
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,662.9
Gosport
Total cases: 3,884
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,578.1
Havant
Total cases: 7,095
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,621.1
Fareham
Total cases: 5,271
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,534.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,898
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,004.6
Winchester
Total cases: 4,957
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,970.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,253
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,673.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,880
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,401.7
Hart
Total cases: 4,372
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,503.8
New Forest
Total cases: 6,216
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,451.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,757
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,199.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,425
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,300.1
Southampton
Total cases: 14,915
New cases: 14
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,906.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,821
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,811.3
