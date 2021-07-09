704 new Covid cases confirmed on July 9 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
704 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Friday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 626 on Thursday, 629 on Wednesday, 668 on Tuesday, 535 on Monday, 516 on Sunday, and 462 on Saturday.
A total of 35,707 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 9.
Data released on July 9 shows nationally there were 29 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,365 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 9.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 15,874
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,386.5
Gosport
Total cases: 4,148
New cases: 24
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,889.3
Havant
Total cases: 7,606
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,026
Fareham
Total cases: 5,726
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,926.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,385
New cases: 21
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,402.8
Winchester
Total cases: 5,595
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,481.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 9,254
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,240.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,682
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,002.1
Hart
Total cases: 4,893
New cases: 18
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,040.5
New Forest
Total cases: 6,905
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,834.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,347
New cases: 20
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,823.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 6,178
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,897
Southampton
Total cases: 17,000
New cases: 155
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,732.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,060
New cases: 16
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,979.9
