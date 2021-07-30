841 new Covid cases confirmed on July 30 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 841 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Friday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 863 on Thursday, 746 on Wednesday, 692 on Monday, 874 on Sunday and 772 on Saturday.
A total of 29,622 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 30.
Data released on July 30 shows nationally there were 68 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 129,583 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 30.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 18,504
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,610.3
Gosport
Total cases: 5,042
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,943.1
Havant
Total cases: 8,792
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,965.6
Fareham
Total cases: 6,794
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,845.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,372
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,209.8
Winchester
Total cases: 6,743
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,400.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,406
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,459.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,305
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,217.1
Hart
Total cases: 5,891
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,068.6
New Forest
Total cases: 8,489
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,713.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,207
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,732.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,681
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,088.3
Southampton
Total cases: 20,533
New cases: 185
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,131.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,988
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,634.4
