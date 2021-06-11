Calls made for more volunteers to help with Covid vaccines in Portsmouth

Members of Gosport National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) are among those working for free to administer jabs at Lalys Pharmacy, in Guildhall Walk.

Retired anaesthetist, and NCI station manager, Chris Aps has been administering vaccines to patients once a week since March - and encouraged others to help.

The 74-year-old said: ‘The NCI is a big organisation that is dedicated to the preservation of life and helping with the vaccines is basically an extension of that.

Volunteers from the National Coastwatch Institution, from left, Gail Rendle, Dr Chris Aps and Capt David Burden. Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Lalys Pharmacy, Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 100621-12)

‘It’s been really lovely to see my watchkeepers taking to their new roles so well - it’s quite an experience.

‘If anyone is thinking about volunteering I would tell them to do it.’

NCI member and vaccine marshall, Gail Rendle from Gosport, added: ‘It’s been such an experience. It’s just brilliant to be a small part of our country’s history in this way.’

Pushpinder Laly, director of Lalys Pharmacies, said the team was ‘actively seeking’ more volunteers.

‘Our vaccination centre could never have been as successful as it is without the people who have given their time to help us,’ she said.

‘We are so grateful for the support we have had and are actively looking for more volunteers to help manage queues, check-in appointments and help people coming to us for their vaccine negotiate the one-way system we have in place.

‘If anyone is able can help us in the morning, 9am to 1pm, or afternoon, 2pm to 6pm, we ask them to call 02392 833380 or email [email protected] so that we can consult our rotas and organise fee parking for those that want it.’

People can also view volunteering opportunities through the Hive Portsmouth at volunteer.hiveportsmouth.com.

