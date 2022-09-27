An NHS spokeswoman said: ‘Getting your Covid vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk of getting seriously ill from Covid, reduce your risk of spreading or catching the virus, and protect against the different variants.

‘Many eligible people will have started receiving text messages and letters inviting them to book, while visits to vaccinate care home residents and staff has already begun.

‘If you are eligible and had your last jab at least three months ago, you can find your nearest bookable appointment through the national booking system (www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine). More appointments are being made available regularly. If you do not fall into one of these groups, but will be eligible later in the programme, please wait to be contacted by the NHS.’

In Portsmouth 79.7 per cent of eligible people have had one dose, and 59.3 per cent have had three. The national average is 79.9 per cent and 59.9 per cent respectively.

At the moment bookings for the autumn booster are only open for people aged 65 plus, carers, frontline health and social care workers, pregnant women and people who are severely immunosuppressed. Walk-in clinics with limited capacity on a first-come-first-served availability for 18+ autumn boosters and first/second doses for 12 to 17-year-olds only. Clinics may close early if at capacity.

On Thursday there is a session at the Acorn Centre in Wecock Farm from midday to 6pm.

On Friday the Community Centre in the Somerstown Hub will be hosting one from 10am to 4pm.

And on Saturday, October 1 there is a pop clinic from midday to 6pm at Tesco on the Solent retail park in Havant.

People may be invited by your general practice to book an appointment

And community pharmacies will be offering bookable appointments for vaccination through the national booking system with slots being made available over the coming weeks.

To contact the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 call 0300 561 0018 between 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm at weekends. This can help with booking an appointment or accessing information in languages other than English.

To cancel or move a Covid-19 vaccine appointment booked through National Booking Service, visit the website or call 119 (open between 7am and 11pm daily).