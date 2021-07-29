Covid vaccine uptake research for the under 30s in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, East Hampshire, Winchester, and Chichester show that at least half of young people have had their first jab
YOUNG people from across the area are getting their coronavirus vaccine, with more than half of 18 to 29 year olds across Portsmouth having had their first dose.
Latest NHS data shows the Covid vaccine uptake rates for the under-30s across the region, demonstrating the number and proportion of 18-to-29s who have had at least one dose.
Numbers show that more than half of young people living across Portsmouth Gosport, Fareham, Havant, East Hampshire, Winchester, and Chichester have had their first jab.
Estimates of the vaccine uptake rate among 18 to 29-year-olds in the area range from more than 50 per cent in Portsmouth to 85.5 per cent in the East Hampshire region.
Mid-year estimates from the Office of National Statistics have been used to assess the numbers of young people getting vaccinated.
Here’s what vaccine uptake amongst 18 to 29-year-olds looks like in your area.