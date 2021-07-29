Latest NHS data shows the Covid vaccine uptake rates for the under-30s across the region, demonstrating the number and proportion of 18-to-29s who have had at least one dose.

Numbers show that more than half of young people living across Portsmouth Gosport, Fareham, Havant, East Hampshire, Winchester, and Chichester have had their first jab.

Estimates of the vaccine uptake rate among 18 to 29-year-olds in the area range from more than 50 per cent in Portsmouth to 85.5 per cent in the East Hampshire region.

Mid-year estimates from the Office of National Statistics have been used to assess the numbers of young people getting vaccinated.

Here’s what vaccine uptake amongst 18 to 29-year-olds looks like in your area.

A smartphone screen displaying a Covid-19 vaccine record on the National Health Service app.

In Portsmouth, 28,286 people aged 18 to 29 - 55.4 per cent of people in this age group - have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Around 7,944 young people in Gosport have had their first dose, meaning that 67.1 per cent have been jabbed.

In Fareham, 11,142 people in the 18-29 category have had the first dose of their jab - 80.9 per cent of the youth population.