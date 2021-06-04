Fewer adults in Portsmouth have had second Covid vaccine than UK average

According to local data released by the government a total of 74,376 people in the city had both vaccines by June 2, which equates to 39.2 per cent of people aged 18 and above.

And 114,998 people have had a first dose - or 60.7 per cent.

This is significantly lower than the national average as data up to June 2 showed 50.2 per cent of adults in the UK had both doses, and 75.5 per cent have had their first.

38.4 per cent of adults in Portsmouth have had two Covid vaccines, below the national average. Picture: Sarah Standing (010221-2020)

It is also fewer than the south east average as 70.3 per cent of adults in the region had a first dose and 47.3 per cent had both.

Portsmouth City Council leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said he was concerned that men under the age of 50 were less likely to get vaccinated. He said: ‘As a percentage of adults in the city that (39.2 per cent) is low.

‘It may well be that we have a larger young population as people tend to live in cities when they’re younger.

‘But we do have some groupings that we are worried about. In particular it seems to be men under the age of 50 that aren’t having their vaccines. I don’t know whether that’s because they’re busy with work or if they think they’re not going to get sick.

‘We know both doses are so important for protection. And even if you’re not likely to get sick, think about who you could pass it on to. Think about your granny. If you get it you could pass it on to her and she could be at risk.

‘So please please please take up both vaccines when they are offered to you.’

Portsmouth’s public health boss Helen Atkinson said: ‘The cases of Covid-19 we’re seeing in the city now are predominantly in younger age groups who have yet to be vaccinated, which demonstrates that the vaccines work.

‘I would strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get the vaccination. It's the best way to protect ourselves and others and will help us return to all of the things that we've missed.’

She added that Portsmouth has a younger population than neighbouring areas, which would account for the varying rates.

A recent study by Public Health England showed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant first identified in India.

Cllr Suzy Horton, deputy leader of the council, said: ‘I would encourage everyone to take up the opportunity to keep listening out for the age groups.

‘The sooner everyone gets their vaccines the sooner that level of protection is available and we can get back to a sense of normalcy.’

And Roger Batterbury, from Healthwatch Portsmouth, said: ‘It is so important. If you get offered the vaccine you should take it up straight away.’

Vulnerable people will now be contacted for their second dose within eight weeks, rather than 12.

In Havant 76.6 per cent of adults have had their first vaccine and 57.2 per cent have had their second, and in Gosport the percentages are 75.1 and 55.2 respectively.

79.2 per cent of adults in Fareham have had their first jab and 56.9 per cent have had their second.

In East Hampshire 78.4 per cent have had one and 53 per cent have had two.

