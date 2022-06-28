Fresh Covid death in Gosport amid fears Britain has entered its 'fifth wave' of the coronavirus pandemic

The latest death was recorded in the last 24-hour period.

It brings the total number of fatalities in the town to 232 people since the pandemic began.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London.

The news comes as scientists predicted the UK was heading towards a quarter of a million Covid cases per day.

The number of hospital admissions for Covid-19 in England continues to rise.

Some 7,822 patients in England had Covid-19 on June 27, up 37 per cent on the previous week, NHS figures show.

It is the highest total for nearly two months but is still some way below the peak of 16,600 patients during the Omicron BA.2 wave.