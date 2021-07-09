Health boss warns football fans in Portsmouth to 'celebrate safely' during the final

Portsmouth’s director of public health, Helen Atkinson, has issued a warning to those planning to watch the Euros final in groups.

It comes as coronavirus cases in the city have risen in recent weeks, with 423 cases recorded in the week of June 26.

England fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub - obeying the rules and acting responsibly Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Ms Atkinson said: ‘It's exciting that the England team is through to the final and many football fans understandably want to get together to support the team.

‘But I want people to celebrate safely so we don't see a spike in cases and people getting ill as a result of Sunday's match.

‘Not everyone has been vaccinated and even those who have received both doses can still catch and spread the virus. Covid-19 spreads quickly through close contact so it's really important to keep doing everything we can to protect ourselves and others from getting ill or developing long Covid.’

She advised if you're planning to watch the match with friends and family, the safest place is outside, where up to 30 people can get together.

And if you're watching at home, stick to six people and keep the windows and doors open to let fresh air in.

Ms Atkinson asked those going to the pub, to remember to check in with the NHS Covid-19 app, or ask to check-in using their log.

‘Save the celebratory hugs for your nearest and dearest and take a free rapid lateral flow test before you meet up with your friends,’ she added.

‘I'd urge all pubs and venues showing the game to make sure their QR codes are clearly visible and follow the guidance to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

‘We don't want to see rising cases as a result of the match. By sticking to the basics of hands, face, space and fresh air, I hope football fans can enjoy the game and stay safe.’

According to government data, as of July 7 a total of 138,338 people in Portsmouth have had at least one vaccine and 102,607 have had both.

