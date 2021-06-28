Latest Covid cases confirmed on June 28 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
The latest case numbers have been reported on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 239 on Friday, 471 on Wednesday and Thursday combined, 175 on Tuesday, 160 on Monday last week.
A total of 22,868 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 28.
Data released on June 28 shows nationally there were three deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,103 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 28.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 15143
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,046.4
Gosport
Total cases: 4,015
New cases: 19
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,732.5
Havant
Total cases: 7,320
New cases: 15
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,799.4
Fareham
Total cases: 5,467
New cases: 20
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,703.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,107
New cases: 17
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,175.5
Winchester
Total cases: 5,197
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,162.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,667
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,908.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,143
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,598.6
Hart
Total cases: 4,665
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,805.7
New Forest
Total cases: 6,479
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,597.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,113
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,576.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,774
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,576.7
Southampton
Total cases: 15,868
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,283.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,932
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,889.6
