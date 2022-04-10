Reminding people to stay aware of coronavirus symptoms and to take lateral flow test

The leading pharmacy chain is hearing from patients who are unsure when they need to get a lateral flow test,

following the updated government guidance.

With each variant, symptoms may change slightly. As ever, people must look out for the following:

If you display coronavirus symptoms take a test urges leading pharmacy (photo: adobe)

1. A high temperature or shivering (chills)

2. A new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

3. A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

4. shortness of breath

Coronavirus can strike young and old so take a test if displaying symptoms urges leading pharmacy (photo: adobe)

5. Feeling tired or exhausted.

But other symptoms, with some not seen in former outbreaks of the virus can include:

1. An aching body

2. A headache

3. A sore throat

4. A blocked or runny nose

5. Loss of appetite

6. Diarrhoea

7. Feeling sick or being sick.

The pharmacy chain is urging people to consider getting a LFT when:

Visiting vulnerable relatives or friends

If you have spent time with somebody who has Covid-19 however you don’t have symptoms

Being in close proximity to a large number of people, such as at an airport, on a flight

When you have cold-like symptoms but no fever, loss of smell/taste, or cough

If you have had Covid and are wondering if it is safe to return to work.