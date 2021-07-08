Travel rules from amber list countries expected to change as part of announcement today
TRAVEL rules are expected to change for fully vaccinated people coming back from amber list countries later this month.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps is set to make an announcement at around 11.30am today in the House of Commons removing the need for those with both jabs to isolate for 10 days after their holidays.
It is thought the changes could come into force from July 19, affecting destinations such as France, Spain, Portugal and Italy.
However, travellers are likely to still need a PCR Covid test on the second day of their return to the UK, which have to be booked through a private company.
Adults who have not had two jabs will still have to isolate when returning or face a fine of up to £10,000.
It comes as prime minister Boris Johnson announced all remaining lockdown restrictions – including mandatory face masks – will end on July 19.