Council call on Portsmouth landlords to provide homes for children in need

LANDLORDS and people with a spare room in the city are being called upon to help provide accommodation to young people in need.

Portsmouth City Council has launched a new campaign to recruit and retain a framework of accommodation providers to provide high quality housing for young people in care and those leaving care.

The Children and Families service want to build a more flexible and varied accommodation offer to create a better outcome for 16 to 24 year olds.

Councillor Rob Wood, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for children and families said: ‘The event was a huge success and it was great to speak to so many people interested in supporting our young people with accommodation and services that will help them to develop the skills they need to successfully live an independent life.’

If you're an accommodation provider, landlord, or are interested in providing supported lodgings, then please contact the fostering team on 023 9283 4071, visit www.foster.portsmouth.gov.uk or email fostering@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.