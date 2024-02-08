Covers raises £33,000 during annual Help for Hospices week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Help for Hospices campaign has become a significant annual event for Covers. Since its launch in 2015, £249,000 has been given, supporting hospices that play a crucial role in providing care to those in need.

Between 11th and 15th December, all Covers branches actively participated in fundraising efforts for their respective local hospices. As part of the commitment to giving back, the company pledged to contribute £1 for every metre of 4x2 timber sold during the week.

On Friday, December 15, each depot hosted a special fundraising day, with teams donning Christmas jumpers or fancy dress to add a festive touch to the occasion. The fundraising efforts included the sale of a variety of homemade treats, with all proceeds going to the hospices.

Rupert Green, Chairman at Covers Timber & Builders Merchants, commented: "We are thrilled to support our 12 amazing charities with £33,000 through our Help for Hospices fundraising week. The generosity of our staff and support of our customers has made a significant impact on the lives of those in our communities who rely on the services provided by the hospices. We extend our thanks to every customer and member of our team who contributed to the fundraising total.”

The hospices benefitting from Covers' Help for Hospices fundraising week are:

Demelza Hospices in South East London and North Kent

Hospice in the Weald in Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Martlets Hospice in Brighton, East Sussex

Mountbatten Hampshire in Southampton, Hampshire

Naomi House & Jacksplace in Winchester, Hampshire

Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice in Farnham, Surrey

Pilgrims Hospice in Canterbury, Kent

Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville, Hampshire

St Barnabas House Hospices in Worthing, West Sussex

St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley, West Sussex

St Peter & St James Hospice in Lewes, East Sussex