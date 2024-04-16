NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight has begun its Covid-19 spring vaccination programme

Care home residents have already been offered the vaccination. The National Booking System is now also open for other eligible people to book in their vaccinations from Monday, April 22.

Some 211,000 people are eligible, including those aged 75 years and over, and adults and children aged six months and over who have a weakened immune system.

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and clinical lead for the county’s vaccination programme, said: “While the Covid-19 pandemic may seem a thing of the past, and we’re grateful that for the large part we are continuing to live our lives like normal, we know the virus continues to circulate.

“For people who may have a weaker immune system due to factors such as age or medical conditions, having your spring vaccination helps to increase your level of protection and reduces your risk of hospitalisation if you catch the virus.

“Some people may wonder why they keep being offered the vaccination, and the answer to that is simple. Viruses change over time and therefore so does the vaccine to make sure you are offered the best protection.”

Many of those eligible will have been invited directly via their GP practice. But you don’t need to wait to be invited and can book via the National Booking System, by calling 119, or via the NHS App, until June 30.