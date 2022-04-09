The hospital, in Cosham, faced an ‘increasingly challenging staffing position’ this week as a result of sickness.

A critical incident was declared at 10am on Wednesday due to ‘extreme pressures’.

As reported, both beds and the emergency department were filled at QA.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham. Picture: Will Caddy

During the critical incident, the provision of critical, emergency services were prioritised.

However it has now been stood down, it has been announced.

In a statement Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said: ‘Through the incredible efforts of our staff, together with our system partners, we have been able to restore some space to allow us to treat emergency patients and stand down the incident.

‘Although we have been able to stand down the PHU critical incident, we anticipate the pressures on the urgent and emergency care services will continue through the Easter period and the Portsmouth and South East system will continue to run in incident command to maintain the focus and responsiveness required from all partners to serve our population.’

As a result people arriving at the Emergency Department (ED) who don’t need emergency care will be redirected to other, appropriate services to ensure patients experiencing life threatening emergencies or illness can be cared for in a timely way.

Patients will be discharged from hospital when they have completed their acute care.

Relatives and carers are asked to ensure their loved one can be discharged quickly to help free up beds for those who need them. This includes:

- staying in contact with the ward they are on so everyone is clear about and prepared for the expected date of discharge

- supporting with arrangements to provide suitable clothing and shoes for the person being discharged and understanding their ongoing medication needs

- helping with their transport home. If you can help take a relative, friend or neighbour home when they are ready to leave hospital it helps them get home more quickly

- making arrangements at home to safely accept patients who may be positive for Covid-19

The NHS trust added: ‘We would like to encourage our local communities to keep sharing our messages. Please do not attend the ED unless it’s an emergency. Non-emergency attendances will be redirected to appropriate services including the Urgent Treatment Centres at St Mary’s Hospital, Gosport and Petersfield.

‘We are extremely grateful to our staff and the wider NHS and social care community for coming together as one team to ensure everybody receives the care they need.’

READ ALSO: This is where Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth get its name from

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt tweeted: ‘Huge thanks to the team at the QA following the critical incident declared earlier this week. This was stood down today.