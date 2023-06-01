Dame Caroline Dinenage’s delight as Carer’s Leave Bill is one step closer to becoming law

Dame Caroline Dinenage

The Bill has passed its Third Reading in the House of Lords and now goes to King Charles III for Royal Assent.

Once granted that, the legislation will see employees across the UK gain a landmark new right to take up to one week of unpaid Carer’s Leave.

Dame Caroline, the Gosport MP and co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Carers (APPG), supported the Private Members Bill in the Commons.

It was brought forward by Wendy Chamberlain MP and has cross-party support from MPs, peers and the Government.

The Bill will give 2.4 million unpaid carers a week of leave from their employment to juggle their caring responsibilities.

As Minister of State for Care in the Department for Health & Social Care from 2018-2020, Dame Caroline published the Carers Action Plan. As a backbencher she established and co-chairs the APPG on Carers.

‘I am delighted that the Carer’s Leave Bill has passed its final Parliamentary hurdle,’ she said.

‘In my constituency work, as Chair of the APPG on Carers, and in my past ministerial capacity, I know just how hard it is for employees with caring responsibilities to balance this with full time employment.

‘The Carer’s Leave Bill, once enacted, will give nearly two and a half million unpaid carers a bit more flexibility to carry out their caring duties.

‘This is a win-win for carers and employers, helping balance work with attending appointments, and improving staff retention for employers by ensuring that unpaid carers do not need to leave their employment.’

Helen Walker, Chief Executive of Carers UK, added: ‘The Carer’s Leave Bill has enormous potential to improve the work-life balance of more than two million employees currently juggling their work with unpaid caring responsibilities.

‘It will mean unpaid carers can be there for their loved ones when they need them most - while staying in paid work.’

Lord Fox, who sponsored the Bill in the Lords, said: ‘It has been a privilege to hear first-hand from unpaid carers what a difference this Bill will make.