Dental practice ownership sale will not affect patients, North End surgery reassures customers
DENTAL patients are being reassured as an ownership change to their North End surgery is announced.
The (my)dentist surgery in Kingston Crescent is in the process of being sold to Astradent, a company which provides dental practice activities.
However, patients are being reassured that the change will not affect them, and they are encouraged to continue attending scheduled appointments as normal.
Read More
Digital treatment records, which are kept confidential, are being transferred to the practice’s new owners.
In a letter sent by (my)dentist to patients, the practice thanked customers for their loyalty and sent well wishes for their ‘future dental care’.