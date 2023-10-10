Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marc Masterton - described by police as ‘pure evil’ - has been jailed for 41 months for the coercive and controlling behaviour following the abuse which took place from January 1, 2022, until February 1, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the relationship, Chloe endured ‘appalling’ forms of abuse all over the country and physical attacks took place in hotels, hostels and public transport on numerous occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Holland, 23, took her own life after a year of domestic violence from her partner who has been sentenced to prison. Her mum, Sharon Holland, is desperate to raise awareness and help other families and victims.

The perpetrator isolated her from her family and friends so that she felt completely alone. He also told her to take her own life.

Chloe’s mother, Sharon Holland, said: “She said she was terrified, absolutely terrified. It is just horrendous to think that she went through all that time. She had no one.”

Sharon took Chloe’s little boy in whilst she was going through a difficult patch and on a couple of occasions she did not turn up to pre-planned meetings with him because she had been assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On a couple of times, she was meant to see her little boy but he had hit her so couldn’t turn up – he had purposefully punched her in the face so she couldn’t see her son,” Sharon explained.

"It was hard, so hard because he used her son against her.”

The court also heard about one incident where she was beaten at a Travelodge whilst her perpetrator said: ‘say goodbye to your son’.

After Chloe took her life, Sharon had to collect her belongings and she found bank statements where there were transactions of payments of 10p at a time and within the transaction were messages from him calling her names.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon said that ‘he was getting to her through her bank’ and that she had ‘never seen anything like that before’.

Sharon said that Chloe felt isolated from everyone that she loved as he had convinced her that she had no one but him.

She said: “We were getting on the best we ever had before Marc, she was seeing her son and then when she got into the relationship with him, she started to change. I noticed when she was with him that it was really up and down and she was saying ‘my family isn’t there for me, my friends aren’t there for me’ – He convinced her that all she had was him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe made the brave decision to seek help two weeks before she took her life and Sharon is continuing that bravery by wanting to step forward and raise awareness for families who are going through similar situations.

She said: “Reach out to your daughter or son, as this happens to men as well. If you have suspicions that something is going on, reach out to them. Be patient with them because once they are strong enough, they will leave and come forward but it is getting them to that stage.

"We were always there for her, always. We might have got annoyed sometimes like families do but we were always there for her. We always loved her and if we knew the full extent we would have been there even more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am looking to set up a charity for families like ours because there is nothing out there – I am going to try and set that up so there is something for us and other families to come to.

"I think children need educating so they can see if it is happening in their home because sometimes things become the norm so they wouldn’t always know that these things are wrong.”

The mum of four also commended the police who helped Chloe and ‘work hard’ to support domestic violence victims to ensure that they are supported when coming forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon added: "I have been very lucky to get some form of justice but there are other families out there that haven’t.

“She is my daughter and I am going to fight for her as long as it takes me. I am a fighter, I will keep going as far as I can with this to get some change.

Police Staff Investigator Nikki Brogan, added: “This is one of the most appalling and heart-breaking cases of domestic abuse I have ever come across.

“The violence, control and psychological abuse suffered by this poor young woman absolutely destroyed her life. She felt there was no escape from her abuser. Her family said that during the times she was away from Masterton she seemed positive, but when he drew her back into his web of abuse she simply disappeared – becoming withdrawn and unable to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This man is pure evil. What he did was utterly unforgivable, and the judge remarked that he is clearly a danger to women before sending him to prison.