Common colds and the flu are already spreading around, on top of the large number of Covid cases still circulating.

The reopening of society and the end of lockdown rules means that you are likely to be out and about far more this autumn than 12 months ago.

Meaning you could find yourself coming down with symptoms of one virus or another during the autumn and winter months.

These are the key differences between a cold, flu or Covid

But with many similar symptoms, how can you tell if you’ve got a cold, flu or Covid?

Here is what the NHS says on its website:

Coronavirus symptoms

After 19 months of the pandemic, you are probably well versed in the symptoms of Covid, but if you need reminding – here’s what the NHS website says.

The main symptoms for adults and children:

- a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

- a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

- a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

However according to the Zoe Covid study there are other symptoms to look out for – especially if you are fully vaccinated.

These include:

- Runny nose

- Headache

- Sneezing

- Sore throat

Which sound a lot more like a common cold or flu. However the important distinguishing symptom remains the loss of smell or taste – known as anosmia.

Common cold symptoms

On the NHS website, it says that cold symptoms come on gradually and can include:

- a blocked or runny nose

- a sore throat

- headaches

- muscle aches

- coughs

- sneezing

- a raised temperature

- pressure in your ears and face

- loss of taste and smell

The symptoms are the same in adults and children. Sometimes symptoms last longer in children.

Flu symptoms

These are the signs of flu to watch out for, according to the NHS.

- a sudden high temperature of 38C or above

- an aching body

- feeling tired or exhausted

- a dry cough

- a sore throat

- a headache

- difficulty sleeping

- loss of appetite

- diarrhoea or tummy pain

- feeling sick and being sick

What to do if you have Covid symptoms?

- Get a PCR test (test that is sent to a lab) to check if you have COVID-19 as soon as possible.

- Stay at home and do not have visitors (self-isolate) until you get your test result – only leave your home to have a test

