Department of Health and Social Care figures show the number of deaths has almost doubled. The Transform Drug Policy Foundation (TDPF) said more must be done to encourage drug users to enter and stay in treatment to save lives,

NOW READ: Postcode lottery amid Portsmouth GP surgery closure questioned by city MP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statistics highlight there were 53 deaths among adults undergoing drug addiction treatment in Portsmouth between April 2019 and March 2022. This rose from the 29 recorded deaths thee years prior – April 2016 to March 2019, and 37 deaths between 2018 and 2021.

Drug treatment deaths have almost doubled in Portsmouth. Picture: Paul Faith/PA.

In England, 7,429 people died while in contact with treatment services in the three years to March 2022. Martin Powell, TDPF head of partnerships, said the increase in fatalities is likely in part due to Covid-19 preventing face-to-face treatments.

He added: ‘But against a backdrop of record drug deaths, we should be very concerned that over a third of people are dropping out of treatment, and just 60 per cent of people using heroin are in treatment at all.

SEE ALSO: Staff from Queen Alexandra Hospital take a stand with the nation in a walkout

‘To save lives we must offer services that retain people in treatment, and appeal to those we aren't reaching – including heroin prescribing clinics, overdose prevention centres and crack pipe distribution.’ He added the UK should follow Portugal’s drug policies by decriminalising substance abuse to reduce the stigma that deters many to seek help.