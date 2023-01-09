Figures show inoculations against human papilloma virus (HPV), linked to cervical cancer and other rarer forms, have fallen below pre-pandemic levels. Girls in England are offered free HPV jabs at school during years 8 and 9, when they’re aged between 12 and 14.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) shows 74.4 per cent of year 9 girls had both HPV jabs in the 2021-22 academic year. Overall, 298 of 1,163 were not fully vaccinated.

HPV vaccine levels are falling. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

The jab rate decreased from 85.2 per cent the previous year and under 91.6 per cent in 2018-2019. Some girls were given the second shot in year 10 due to the impact of school closures the programme — 86.8 per cent of this cohort across Portsmouth had both jabs.

Samantha Dixon, Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust chief executive, said cases of cervical cancer have fallen 87 per cent in vaccinated women, so progress cannot be lost.

‘More education about the HPV vaccine, and how it can protect against cervical cancer, could help reduce vaccine hesitancy and tackle barriers to uptake,’ she added.

‘The HPV vaccine – combined with cervical screening – gives us the opportunity to prevent many cases of cervical cancer and save many lives.’ Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said, "In recent years we have seen vaccine coverage fall due to the challenges posed by the pandemic.