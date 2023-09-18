Holly Hill Leisure Centre. Picture: Sarah Standing

Plans to invest further in the Sarisbury Green-based site were agreed in 2019 as part of the contract awarded to Everyone Active to continue to manage Fareham Borough Council’s two leisure centres.

FBC will invest £305,000 and Everyone Active – a national firm managing more than 200 leisure facilities and cultural services in partnership with more than 60 local authorities – putting in the remaining £127,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand new 100 station gym will include state-of-the-art Life Fitness equipment, alongside new lighting and flooring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To cater for increased demand for strength training, a wide range of new equipment will be introduced including an Olympic Flat Bench, Glute Drive machine and Linear Hack Press.

New CV equipment such as treadmills, watt bikes and rowers will also be installed along with new interactive fitness kit.

The iFit treadmill and bike allows users to plug in their own map/plan to the screen. For example, users could set the route they take from home to work, and run that exact route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works will start in mid-December and is set to be completed by the end of the year.

The gym will close for the duration of the refurbishment works but members will be offered access to alternative leisure centres including Fareham Leisure Centre and Meadowside Leisure Centre in Whiteley.

Ryan Grant, from Everyone Active, said: “Holly Hill Leisure Centre remains an integral part of the community and we’re excited to build on this by improving its current gym offering.

“The upgrades showcase our commitment, alongside Fareham Borough Council, to promote healthy and active lifestyles within the local community and we’re sure our members will benefit greatly from this investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only will it help to increase our prevalence as a hub for the local community, but also work to support our mission - for everyone to reach their target of 30 minutes of exercise, five times a week.”

Cllr Sue Walker, Executive Member for Leisure and Community, said: “The continued investment by Fareham Borough Council in its leisure centres underpins the council’s commitment to ensuring our residents continue to have access to first class facilities.”