Seren Killpartrick, 13, was recognised at the Soldiering On Awards on October 27 after raising over £106,000 for treatment for her dad after he was diagnosed with high grade terminal brain cancer, which was central to his brain and was affecting his ability to live.

Paul Killpartrick was an engineer in the Royal Navy and had served his country for more than 20 years, but when he received the devastating news that he had terminal cancer, it hit his family.

Although the cancer was terminal, there was therapy that could shrink the tumour and increase his life expectancy – but it was not on the NHS, and was set to cost £100,000.

Pictured: Seren Killpartrick has been recognised at the Soldiering On Awards in London on October 27 after raising over £100,000 for her dad's brain tumour treatment.

Paul’s daughter, Seren, made the decision to raise the money for her beloved dad and give him the best chances possible so she paddle boarded across the Solent to raise the money – and she did.

After completing the fundraiser, Seren said: ‘I’m so excited to have completed it as I did it for my dad.’

On the day of her fundraiser challenge, Paul said: ‘It’s a glorious day at the seaside, and I’m a very proud dad.

‘I knew she was going to do it - nothing was going to stop her, she’s a determined young lady. I had full faith in her.’

Sadly, Paul died in August 2022 after battling the cancer.

Seren was recognised for her remarkable fundraiser efforts for her dad and she was presented with a Soldiering on award.

Approximately 650 guests gathered at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge to celebrate a number of inspirational people that had done amazing things, and Seren was in attendance with her mum, Rhian Killpatrick.