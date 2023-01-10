Fareham Borough Council is supporting Hampshire Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services to raise awareness of youth suicide, through the installation of an impactful public art feature at Fareham Leisure Centre.

The installation is a 6ft sand timer which rotates every 40 seconds, mirroring the devastating global statistics that a person takes their own life every 40 seconds. The exhibit is a poignant message to try and help raise awareness.

Within the sand timer there are 161 balls which represent the 161 children and adolescents under the age of 19 years old who took their life in 2020 in England. The balls are divided into two colours – orange and purple.

The 113 orange-coloured balls represent the number of boys who took their own lives, and the 48 purple-coloured balls represent the number of girls.

Councillor Joanne Burton, executive member for health and public protection at Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘We are honoured to host this public art installation at Fareham Leisure Centre and raise awareness of such an important topic. I very much hope that this impactful piece will encourage people to start a conversation and get the help they need.’

Hampshire Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services are an NHS service that offer support to young people up to the age of 18, who are struggling with their mental health and need some support.