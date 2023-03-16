FGM, where female genitals are deliberately cut, removed or changed without a medical justification, is most commonly inflicted on girls under 15, particularly from Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Forward, an African women-led organisation working to end violence against women and girls, said the crime is a ‘hidden form of violence’ and added current data does not capture the true size of the problem in the UK.

NHS Digital figures show around 50 patients with FGM injuries in the former NHS Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight CCG area were seen by health professionals throughout 2022 – up from around 15 the year before.

A hospital ward. Female genital mutilation (FGM) cases have more than doubled from 2021 to 2022

In the former NHS Portsmouth CCG area, the numbers increased from 15 to 20, giving a county-wide increase from 30 to 70 cases.

Across England, approximately 6,855 patients with identified FGM attended NHS services last year – up from 6,245 in 2021.

A spokesperson for Forward added: ‘The UK government approach to tackling FGM fails to address prevention of FGM and this data again demonstrates the tip of the problem of FGM in the UK.’

In the UK, FGM has been banned since 1985 and classed as a serious crime since 2015, but the practice remains widespread, especially in some African countries.